Posted in: Amazon Studios, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, the boys

The Boys: Karen Fukuhara's Proud of Kimiko's "GOT/Arya Stark" Moment

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara explains why she's happy Kimiko got her Arya Stark moment against Homelander during the series finale.

Article Summary The Boys star Karen Fukuhara says Kimiko got her “Arya Stark” moment in the series finale against Homelander.

Kimiko becomes the finale’s MVP after unleashing an anti-supe radiation beam that helps level the fight.

Fukuhara says stripping Homelander’s powers was Kimiko’s revenge for Frenchie’s death in the prior episode.

The Boys finale gives Kimiko a hard-won ending, honoring her journey with a quiet café moment tied to Frenchie.

Karen Fukuhara knows her legacy on The Boys as Kimiko is about as solid as it gets. Originally, a feral mute as one of two female supe members of the Boys alongside Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Kimiko emerged as the true MVP in the finale that saw her becoming the wildcard that decided the final fight between Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) against Homelander (Antony Starr). Thanks to the efforts of her boyfriend Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Vought/Seven defector Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), she was able to develop her anti-supe radiation beam thanks to her healing powers, similar to Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles). It was by blasting all three men in battle when the playing field was even that Butcher was able to deliver the coup de gras on Homelander. Speaking at the Denver Fan Expo 2026 panel for The Boys, Fukuhara spoke about Kimiko's resolve, comparing her ending to fan favorite Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) from Game of Thrones.

The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara on Kimiko's Arya Stark MVP Moment

"It's very satisfying to see him (Butcher) be the one to get his revenge. I had my Arya Stark moment… in Game of Thrones, I was rooting for her," Fukuhara told fans at the panel. Taking away Homelander's power was Kimiko's revenge for Homelander killing Frenchie the previous episode. The moment Fukuhara referenced was in the HBO series' final-season episode "The Long Night," which sees the youngest Stark sister take down the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) after slicing him with a dragon glass dagger. With his death, his undead army falls, and the living win, stealing some of the thunder away from "The Prince Who Was Promised" in her half-brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington). At the end of Kimiko's story, we see her live the dream she was to share with Frenchie at a French café, enjoying a pastry.

Karen Fukahara says Kimiko had her Arya Stark moment in #TheBoys Series finale. "it's very satisfying to see him (Butcher) be the one to get his revenge. I had my Arya Stark moment… in Game of Thrones I was rooting for her (Arya Stark)" (Via: Denver Fan Expo panel) pic.twitter.com/4E7cZ0qxhm — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) June 5, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!