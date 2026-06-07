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The Boys: Antony Starr Turned Homelander Prop Head Into Dog Chew Toy

The Boys star Antony Starr is having a lot of fun with Homelander's death, even offering one of the prop heads to his dog as a chew toy.

Article Summary The Boys star Antony Starr joked Homelander is truly finished by giving one of the villain’s prop heads to his dog.

Starr shared videos of Maxine chewing the Homelander head, bringing The Boys’ long-running anti-Homelander gag full circle.

Behind-the-scenes posts also reveal Homelander’s gruesome final FX head, complete with Butcher’s deadly finishing blow.

The Boys finale pushed Homelander’s god complex to the limit before his violent Oval Office showdown ended it all.

If there's any actor who's probably more than happy to wash his hands of the role and turn the page in his life, it's Antony Starr, who played the most sadistic Superman-inspired character in possibly all of fiction, Homelander, on the Prime Video series The Boys. The running gag earlier in the series is that Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) bulldog Terror loved "relieving" himself on the Homelander doll in the most not-safe-for-work way possible, not exactly fulfilling the "chew" part of the toy. Things have come full circle as Starr, following the final episode, will give his Homelander prop head to his own dog, Maxine, as a chew toy.

The Boys Star Donates Homelander Prop Head to Dog as a Chew Toy

As there is more than one prop head used in the show, the shots here show his dog going to town on the Homelander prop head, with a shark prop head next to it for added effect. In other posts on Starr's Instagram, he shares another prop head of Homelander's final dead form with the character's head torn open by Butcher's crowbar, exposing his brain, made possible by Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) supe power-stripping beam from her chest that took away his, Butcher, and Ryan's (Cameron Crovetti) powers in their final fight at the Oval Office at the White House.

In a separate post, Starr shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos surrounding his final Homelander scene, with shots of him wearing a prosthetic head lined with green on top for the CG brain, cast and shots, some with Butcher's tentacles, and him holding up his double dummy. In the final season, Homelander spelled out his God complex most literally: he was no longer happy just being in power; he wanted to be loved for it, too. By the finale, he discovered that it was impossible when he went off teleprompter before the Boys crashed his nationwide speech.

Here's a look at the big Homelander dog chew toy reveal (and head on over to here for more, too):

Antony Starr gifted his Prop head to his dog 'Maxine' as a chew toy. #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/ET3F8VmHkq — The Boys Out of Context Clips (@TheBoysOOCC) June 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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