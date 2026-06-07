Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, TV | Tagged: Intimacy

Intimacy Audio Drama Reunites GOT's Headey, Williams & Waddingham

Lena Headey will reunite with Game of Thrones co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for her new audio drama, BBC Sounds' Intimacy.

Article Summary Intimacy reunites Lena Headey with Game of Thrones stars Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams for BBC Sounds.

Lena Headey writes, directs, and stars in Intimacy, an eight-part comedy drama from Bad Sisters producer Merman.

Intimacy follows an intimacy coordinator whose dream film job in Greece turns dangerous when her past resurfaces.

BBC Sounds launches Intimacy on July 22, with the Lena Headey audio drama airing on Radio 4 from July 27.

Lena Headey's next project will be an ambitious audio drama called Intimacy for BBC Sounds, which will not only see her star but also direct and write. From Merman, the producers of the hit TV series Bad Sisters, Amandaland, and the award-winning BBC podcast series People Who Knew Me, Intimacy will be an eight-part comedy drama launching first on the Arc podcast feed on BBC Sounds, with a Radio 4 broadcast to follow. The audio drama tells the story of Liza Simmons (Headey), whose dream job on a major film set takes a dark turn when secrets from her past with the director resurface. Joining her will be two familiar faces from Game of Thrones in Hannah Waddingham and Maisie Williams. The Ted Lasso star played Septe Unella, the one who tortured Headey's Cersei in seasons five and six, while the 500 Miles star played her sworn enemy, Arya Stark, who sought revenge against Cersei and others responsible for murdering much of her family as part of her death list.

Intimacy: What We Know…

Also joining Headey, Waddingham, and Williams are Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey), Thaddea Graham (Bad Sisters), Matthew Broome (The Buccaneers), and Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Raindeer). Headey's Liza is an intimacy coordinator who, in her professional life, is a safe space, a warrior for consent, the person actors rely on when scenes get complicated. Her personal life, however, is anything but reliable, not helped by her alcoholic mother (Steadman). A former actor and divorced mum, Liza is drowning in debt to her ex-husband and barely holding things together. So when her agent (Waddingham) offers her a job on a glossy, big-budget movie being shot on a Greek island, she is thrilled to say yes. But what should be a dream job working with the lead actors (Williams and Broome) quickly sours after Liza's discovery that the director (Goodman-Hill) is a man from her past whom she blames for ruining her life. The production becomes volatile as boundaries are crossed and power shifts, leaving Liza increasingly isolated, save for the only other female crew member, Kate (Graham). As everything unravels, Liza is forced to decide between speaking out and losing her job or staying silent and losing herself.

Intimacy comes to BBC Sounds on July 22nd and is broadcast on Radio 4 on July 27th. For more, including comments from the Abandons star, Merman's Sharon Horgan, and BBC Sounds' Dylan Haskins, you can check out the release.

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