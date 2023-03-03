Star Trek: SNW's Anson Mount Addresses His "Dearest Discovery Family" Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount shared a heartfelt, Captain Pike-themed message to "my dearest 'Discovery' family."

Earlier this week, "Star Trek" fans learned that they would be saying goodbye to two series by this time next summer. Along with the currently streaming third & final season of Star Trek: Picard, Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Discovery would be ending its run when it debuts its fifth season in early 2024. While the streamer promises that the series will be honored throughout the year as a lead-up to the premiere of its final run, a number of familiar faces have already taken to social media to share their feelings about the series and what it meant to Gene Roddenberry's vision. One of those familiar faces was Anson Mount, who shared an image of himself with the "Discovery" crew along with a heartfelt message to "My Dearest Discovery Family" that was signed by "Captain Christopher Pike, USS Enterprise, NCC-1701." The caption reads, "You have charted the stars far beyond where our imaginations had ever taken us. In so doing, you have accomplished the mission: you have changed many lives, including mine. I love you, always."

In the upcoming fifth season, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it. Now, here's a look at what Mount had to share via Instagram earlier today:

Star Trek: Discovery – Martin-Green, Kurtzman & Paradise Comment

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with 'Star Trek: Discovery 'is ending," said series star & producer Sonequa Martin-Green in a statement released with the news. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew, and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers. I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of 'Trek' and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans, and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly… "

"As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring 'Star Trek: Discovery' to the world," said EPs and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise in an extended statement. "The 'Trek' universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn't be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we'd have made Gene Roddenberry very proud."

The duo continued, "Of course, there would be no Discovery without Sonequa Martin-Green and the extraordinary team of artists, both in front of and behind the camera, who have brought this show to life. Their passion and determination to make every episode special has been deeply inspiring; so too has their love and support for one another and their genuine love for 'Star Trek.' Discovery has truly become a family over the years – and we couldn't be more grateful to be part of it."

"To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey," Kurtzman & Paradise added. "Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can't wait for you to see what we've been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it'll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP"

The cast for the fifth season includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.