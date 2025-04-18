Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Maul, star wars celebration

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Animated Series Set for Disney+ in 2026

Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025: Lucasfilm Animation & Disney+ announced the animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, with Sam Witwer.

During the first night of Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, a panel was held to both honor the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and more) and spotlight what's to come. With David Collins moderating and Dave Filoni (chief creative officer, Lucasfilm), Athena Yvette Portillo (vice president, animation production, Lucasfilm), and surprise guest Sam Witwer (voice of Maul) taking part – and they had news of a new animated series set to hit screens next year (one of the many reasons why Witwer was taking part).

Along with a screening of the premiere episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and the news that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 3 would be hitting screens this fall, it was announced that Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+ have a new animated series set to land in 2026. As you can tell from the key art below, the animated series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will star Witwer (with attendees getting a chance to preview what the series has to offer). To check out what Witwer and Portillo had to share about the series, as well as the animated studio's history, make sure to check out the highlight video above.

Also during the panel, a special video looking back on 20 years of Lucasfilm Animation works was screened for those in attendance, with attendees receiving a limited edition poster honoring the anniversary – here's a look:

