Stargirl/Titans: Brec Bassinger IG Post Appears to Confirm Crossover

You've heard the rumblings, and you saw the on-set images floating around online showing certain sets from one show appearing on the set of the other show? Thanks to DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore) and Instagram, it appears we have an official confirmation that The CW series will be crossing over with HBO Max's Titans. In her post, Bassinger wrote, "Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Crazy coicindence. cRaZy. #dcstargirl Xo," and included an image of herself in full Stargirl suit along with Stargirl creator/EP Geoff Johns, Titans star Ryan Potter (Gar/Beast Boy) and director Eric Dean Seaton (who's build up quite a resume within the Arrowverse).

Of course, there is that matter of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" to consider, in which the ending showed Courtney/Stargirl set up on Earth-2, while the Titans are living on Earth-8 & the Doom Patrol family (another rumored crossover) on Earth-21. Start speculating now on how this could jump-start a very interesting streaming universe:

Now here's a look at the preview images, overview & promo trailer for S03E04 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence," followed by a look at the official overview for S03E05 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief":

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 4 "Frenemies – Chapter Four: The Evidence" – BACK TO THE SCENE OF THE CRIME – After one of Sylvester's (Joel McHale) plans results in an unexpected outcome, Pat (Luke Wilson) calls upon an old friend for help. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) uncovers a new suspect in their murder investigation, and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) reaches out to Cameron (Hunter Sansone). Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski, Hunter Sansone, and Alkoya Brunson also star. Walter Carlos Garcia directed the episode, written by Paula Sevenbergen.

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Episode 5 "Frenemies – Chapter Five: The Thief": SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader. Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition. Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski, and Neil Hopkins also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper.

DC's Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman / Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso- with Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore, Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan, Jonathan Cake as The Shade, Alkoya Brunson as Jakeem Thunder, Ysa Penarejo as Jade, and Seth Green as the voice of Thunderbolt (replacing Jim Gaffigan). Tim Gabriel (Better Things) has been cast as Todd Rice aka Obsidian, the son of Alan Scott aka Golden Age Green Lantern & Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade's (Penarejo) twin brother. Executive produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter, The CW's DC's Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros TV.