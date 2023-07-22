Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Episode Drops Today; Musical Ep Preview

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks crossover will hit Paramount+ later today; musical episode "Subspace Rhapsody" teaser released.

Some big news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con 2023 when it comes to Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E07 "Those Old Scientists." First up, you know that crossover that's set to hit this week with Jack Quaid's Boimler & Tawny Newsome's Mariner making their live-action jump from the animated "Lower Decks" for an epically unexpected crossover event? Well, that's going to be available today – Saturday, July 22nd, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ (with S02E08 "Under the Cloak of War" streaming on Thursday, July 27th). But it's Thursday, August 3rd, that you should also be making note of – because we have a musical episode coming with "Subspace Rhapsody."

Here is a teaser for the episode – which will include 10 original songs plus a special version of the series' main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend):

Thanks to The Ready Room and Wil Wheaton, we're getting a sneak preview of what's to come after a time portal sends Boimler through time from the twenty-fourth century, and Captain Pike (Mount) and the crew must get him back where he belongs before any damage gets done to the timeline. In the following preview (beginning at the 29:00 mark), Boimler awakens to find himself in a very three-dimensional world:

"Oh god, it's so good," Jonathan Frakes shared when discussing the crossover episode. "I have Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome, who are both amazing. It was such a treat for me because it is a flat-out comedy. Full on. And they're fearless over there, they take some really big swings on 'Strange New Worlds.' They're animated at the beginning and at the end. It's a clever and simple product. It's not really 'Roger Rabbit' because what happens is these guys come over, and they're humans, and you accept them as soon as they're on the Enterprise. God, the two of them have got great energy, and it freed up the acting company on 'Strange New Worlds' to play more broadly," Frakes added. "Anson's [Mount] a wonderful comedian, very dry, but so's Rebecca [Romijn]. It encouraged Ethan [Peck] and everyone; there were just a lot of positives that came out of them having the guts to do a full-on comedy, let alone a crossover with an animated show."

And if Goldsman has his way (and if it works as a story and not just fan-servicing), there could be more crossovers on the way in the future. "I am as promiscuous as it comes when we discuss the crossing over into other series timelines. I delight in that," Goldman explained. "I think our rule is always it can't just be fanservice – which is not to say that we don't love servicing fans, but there also has to be a real storytelling 'get.' Of which, I think there are many."

