Stranger Things 4: Metallica "Stoked" by Eddie's "Master of Puppets"

One of the most memorable scenes of Stranger Things season four finale "The Piggyback" is the distraction courtesy of Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) to help give access to the Creel house to Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) in the Upside-Down to strike at the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) once and for all to try to stop him from claiming his final victim Max (Sadie Sink). To set up the said distraction, Dustin and Eddie set up music equipment on top of Eddie's trailer in the Upside-Down to attack the legion of bats their way. With the amps hooked up to his electric guitar, Eddie fired up his riff of the Metallica classic "Master of Puppets" from the album of the same name. You can check out how the Duffer Brothers secured the rights on the song along with comments from music supervisor Nora Felder here. The nine-time Grammy Award winners posted a review on Instagram of the sequence along with the clip Netflix released.

Metallica Statement on Stranger Things

Now here's a look at the Instagram post from the band's official social media account expressing their appreciation at having the song not only featured but for it to be such an integral part of the story (followed by text of the post's caption):

The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include "Master of Puppets" in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.