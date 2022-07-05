Stranger Things: Duffer Bros Confirm Season 5 "Mostly In Hawkins"

To say that season four of Stranger Things is the streaming series' most ambitious yet would be an understatement. Its beginning saw the Byers family moving to California along with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown). Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) travel to Russia to try to save the imprisoned Hopper (David Harbour). Eleven travels to the desert to reunite with Brenner (Matthew Modine) to try to regain her powers. That's just scratching the surface on the travel. Matt Duffer spoke with Collider (along with his brother, Ross Duffer) on where the fifth and final season will primarily be and the creative decisions behind the grand scale.

"Yeah. It's mostly in Hawkins, and there's a lot obviously in the Upside Down," Duffer said. "Which is exciting and also not exciting, because I swear half my life is spent looking at spore shots and just going, 'That spore's too big. That spore just flew through the body of our character.' Anyway. I don't want to think how many hours of my life have been spent watching spore shots and will be watching and looking at spore special effect shots."

The better part of the season had Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Argyle (Eduardo Franco), and Eleven make their way back to Hawkins while the remaining younger cast schemed to confront the Vecna. "I think one of the things that's exciting about Season 5 is [that] Season 4 was interesting to us because everyone was scattered to the winds. That's what was unique about it," Duffer said. "But this is about everyone finally coming back. Coming back together, coming back to Hawkins. Hopper is back in Hawkins. The original group [is] back together—the original group of boys plus Eleven. The OG group. There's something interesting to re-explore some of the season one dynamics again, except on this grander scale."