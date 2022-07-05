Stranger Things 4: Sadie Sink Discusses Max's Fate, Season 5 & More

Sadie Sink had a much bigger role in Stranger Things season four as the primary target of the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Since making her series debut in the third season, Sink's Max has had to deal with some major developments, from her relationship with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) to the death of her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and the fallout from her broken family. And, of course, that whole "Upside-Down" matter. Recently, the actress discussed the current season and Max's fate heading into the fifth and final season.

In the season finale "The Piggyback" in volume two, Max barely survived against Vecna but is left with all the impact from his past victims like the broken contorted limbs, and opaque eyes. She was able to regain consciousness briefly pleading for her life in Lucas' arms before passing out again. Max was last seen in a hospital bed in a comatose state with Lucas at her side as her friends visited her. "[The Duffers] kind of alluded to some of the plot lines that Max would be involved with and what she was going through in season four, but I didn't really know until I read the scripts," Sink told Deadline. "We got the first four episodes and we started filming and then got shut down for COVID. Then we received the last episodes while we were in lockdown. So I did know where it was going. But it was only because we had that break that we got the scripts a little bit sooner than we would've in the filming process. Once I found out where it was going, I was very shocked."

On whether things were shot in order, "Everything was out of sequence," Sink said. "My final day on this set was stuff at the Creel house for episodes five and six or something like that. We definitely jumped around a lot. There would be times, too, where we were filming stuff from episodes five and six before I'd even filmed anything from the fourth episode. So it was important that we all kept track of where our characters were emotionally, what they had endured so far." As far as Max's fate goes, "They've been very secretive about season five in general. We did have a conversation. They called me before I read the ninth episode because in the script it literally says that Max dies," Sink said. "So they called me beforehand and were like, 'just warning you, this is in there, so you're not like truly shocked.' I have no idea what's coming in five and what that looks like. Max's storyline is very up in the air, 'cause obviously, she's in a coma and Eleven can't find her in the void. So who knows where she is and what state she's in."

On more on what Sink knows about the Duffers' plans for Stranger Things' fifth and final season, how Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" reflects Max and the show, how the Duffers treated the older adults compared to the younger cast members, Max's guilt over Billy, and fitting in, you can check out the interview here.