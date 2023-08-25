Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Has "Rock and Roll Throughout" Season: Trachtenberg

Stranger Things 5 director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey) has read the episode that he's helming and had good things to say about the final season.

Along with the addition of Linda Hamilton ("Terminator" franchise) to the cast, we also learned over the summer that Dan Trachtenberg (Prey) had been tapped to helm an episode of Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5. While production is stalled until the AMPTP steps up and does right by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, fans have been getting some clues as to what they can expect (with David Harbour checking in with the most recent ones). And for this go-around, Trachtenberg offered some insight (as much as he can) about what he knows about his episode – and how the Netflix series' final run will "rock and roll throughout the entire season."

"I have read my episode, and I had been prepping the episode before the strike. I can tell you that it's awesome. I haven't really done an episode of a TV show. I've stuck to doing pilots and movies, but 'Stranger Things' is a laser into my heart. The Duffer Brothers are incredible, and we have so much in common. With this being the last season and hearing a little bit about what could be an episode I could do, I got excited," Trachtenberg shared during a Zoom interview with Variety. And if anyone thinks the series will be taking its foot off the accelerator at any point during the fifth season – think again. "I don't think 'Stranger Things' falls into a category of television seasons like 'Game of Thrones' where the pilot is cool, slows down, and the last two episodes are the big battle," the director added. "I can tell you, and pointing to other seasons, there is rock and roll throughout the entire season."

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

