Stranger Things 5 Ends Series "In a Bold, Amazing Way": David Harbour

Stranger Things 5 star David Harbour shares his thoughts on the scripts he's seen, how the final season will treat the OG characters & more.

The last time we checked in with David Harbour (Gran Turismo) regarding Stranger Things 5, Jim Hopper's real-life alter ego was sharing his feelings regarding the global phenomenon coming to an end. But for this go-around, Harbour is offering some insight into what he knows about the final season on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (see below)- beginning with the scripts. "They're terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers," Harbour shared. And with this being the final season, Harbour is letting us know that Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer aren't pulling any punches. "It's a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past, Harbour added.

"After where season 4 ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires –we're going to start somewhere after that. So you've got to imagine the world is a different place," Harbour revealed, confirming earlier rumblings that the final season would pick up directly from where the fourth season ended. As for when filming will get underway, that all depends on when the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes end. "It'll take a while to shoot, which will be tough since we can't get started yet, but it is what it is," Harbour said. "I'm excited to go back. I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I'm excited to really swing with this character because you know they're going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike; they're going to pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years." Just don't expect Harbour to be dropping spoilers anytime soon. "I know what it [the series ending] is. I know where we net out, and it's very, very moving. That is the term I will use," he added.

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

