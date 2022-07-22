Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower on Thirsty Fans, "Vecnussy"

Unless you've been living under a rock this summer, you know the hype Stranger Things Season 4 has spawned – thanks in large part to the big bad of the season, Vecna. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower brings to life expertly not only Vecna (in full prosthetics) but also Vecna's counterpart, One. He took to Twitter via Video to react to some of the best Vecna thirst traps on the internet – and he learned several things, like what "vecnussy" means and that basically everyone is thirsting over Vecna. Who can blame them? That is one sexy monster.

Among the many, many highlights in the video is Bower reacting to a tweet from co-star Noah Schnapp saying, "If I ever get cursed by Vecna, just WAP on my AirPods, and I'll be out of that trance in no time," to which Bower reacts like a disappointed but amused parent.

Another reaction included a tweet about Vecna caring about the kids' education by waiting for Spring Break to start his murderous rampage, to which Bower rebuffed that maybe Vecna never got a spring break, so he doesn't want the kids to have a holiday, thus taking over theirs with some murder with a side of apocalypse.

His reaction to a t-shirt with a picture of Vecna and the phrase "I could fix him" under it was absolutely delightful: "I need that t-shirt immediately. I need that immediately. Why is it not in my wardrobe?"

Another top quote from the video is in response to a Drake meme spurning Vecna but accepting One: "If you can't have me at my Vecna, you don't deserve me at my One." Well said, sir.

The video ends in familiar territory: "Vecnussy." Upon seeing someone change their WiFi to "Vecnussy", Bower got excited and announced he was going to change his phone name to "Vecnussy" as well and airdrop pictures of Vecna's bum. Promise or threat, Jamie Campbell Bower? As a final word on the topic, he says that he put "as much as I had of my Vecnussy into Stranger Things," and it absolutely shows. He put all of it out there, and we thank him for it.

Jamie Campbell Bower watched your funniest Stranger Things fan videos which meant we had to explain to him what "Vecnussy" means pic.twitter.com/O4GC1Qgqtq — Netflix (@netflix) July 18, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Stranger Things season 4 is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix, featuring the one and only Jamie Campbell Bower in all his Vecna glory.