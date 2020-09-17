Stumptown Canceled Over COVID Delays; Series Being Shopped: Report

Though previously given greenlight on a second season in May, fans of ABC's Stumptown were caught off guard Wednesday evening when the network announced that the Cobie Smulders-starring series would not be returning for a second season. First reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, Stumptown was originally set to return to its Wednesday night timeslot starting this fall but COVID pandemic-related delays has kept the series from making its premiere window. The delay in the series' return lead ABC to not move forward on a second season. Over the course of its first season, the series developed a faithful fanbase and scored impressive delayed and on demand numbers. ABC Signature is said to be shopping the series to another network, cabler, or streaming service.

Based on the graphic novel series, "Stumptown" follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

ABC's Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman. Writer Jason Richman produces the series with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad (The District), Greg Rucka (author of the Stumptown graphic novel series), Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood (illustrators of the Stumptown graphic novel series). James Griffiths is an executive producer and directed the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.