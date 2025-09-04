Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles on Love for Dean Winchester, SPN Family

Jensen Ackles shared how Supernatural gave him "the tools" his career needed and how much Dean Winchester and the SPN family mean to him.

One of the things that we appreciate and respect about Jensen Ackles is that no matter how he continues to grow in his acting career, he doesn't forget what it was that put him on the map in a big way. Of course, we're talking about series creator Eric Kripke's Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural. With his Prime Video series Countdown having just wrapped what's hopefully the first of many seasons, Ackles was the focus of a profile interview with Variety that covered a wide range of topics. Regarding Supernatural, Ackles shared how his 15-season run gave him "the tools" he needed to move on to roles in The Boys, Countdown, and Big Sky. As for his feelings about being most known for playing Dean Winchester, Ackles makes it clear that he wouldn't change it for anything, opening about about how much the Supernatural family still means to him to this day.

Ackles Credits "Supernatural" For Giving Him "The Tools" His Career Needed: "'Locked-in' is a good word. A lot of it depends on the people involved in the project. 'Supernatural' gave me not just 15 years of a great story to tell and family that I've now come to know and love, but it gave me the tools to continue doing what I'm doing. It also gave me some notoriety so that people like showrunners like Derek or even Elwood Reid, who brought me onto 'Big Sky' and has also brought me onto 'Tracker,' and of course Eric Kripke — it gave me some proof in the pudding that I'm happy to take on whatever kind of challenges these guys throw at me. So I think it was less of, like, 'OK, I have to do this specifically,' and it was more the opportunity to work with people who I admire and trust and know I'm going to have a good time telling a story with, and I've been very fortunate so far."

Ackles on Being So Identified with Dean Winchester: "I've Always Loved It and Embraced It, Always": "I've always loved it and embraced it, always. And I've met actors that have had very popular characters on very popular shows or movies, and maybe try to shy away from that, like, 'Oh, I don't want to be known for that.' I mean, there's a reason I did it for 15 years! I love that story. I love that character. I love the people I did it with. I would never shy away from or reject anything that has brought me to this place, because I'm very proud of what we all did on that show, and obviously, I continue to talk about it. We go and do these fan conventions, and it's a gathering around a bunch of people who have a similar affection towards these characters and the show, and I will always be proud of what we did with that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!