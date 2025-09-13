Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural Will "Always Be My First TV Love": Kripke on 20th Anniv.

Supernatural creator Eric Kripke shared a heartfelt message in honor of the show's 20th anniversary and a cool look back at his early plans.

It's been great seeing how the 20th anniversary of the premiere of series creator Eric Kripke's Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural is being celebrated. We've passed along looks at a new anniversary series trailer and a look back at key moments from the show's 15-season run. Ackles, Padalecki, Collins, and more from the cast also got the word out about how they can help keep fighting the good fight in some very real ways. Now, Kripke has taken to social media to share a look at a document from April 2005 where he laid out to the network how he wanted the episodes to go after the pilot. In addition, Kripke penned a heartfelt message to thank everyone who made and continues to make the show a huge success.

"I guess we all grew up on that show. It'll always be my first TV love, I am who I am because of that show. Thanks to you, the fans, for loving it so passionately back then and loving it now, 20 years later. I can never express how grateful I am," Kripke shares at one point in the following post – here's a look (followed by the full text of the caption):

"Happy 20 years, Supernatural. This doc is from April 2005, my pitch to the network of what I wanted the first eps to be after the pilot. Bloody Mary is the only one that stuck. Honestly, these would have been bangers. I had just turned 31, way too young to run a show. I was terrified. But I had the amazing Bob Singer, who taught me everything I know about producing and show running. David Nutter, one of the kindest people I've ever met, directing a brilliant pilot and being a trusted advisor throughout the first season. And then Peter Johnson, Phil Sgriccia, John Shiban, Jerry Wanek, Serge Ladouceur, the late great Kim Manners, and so many more, all genuine geniuses who made the show what it was and covered for my early fuck ups. Unsung executives like Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Clancy Collins-White, Melinda Hage, Stephanie Groves, Chad Kennedy, Michael Roberts, and too many others to count, who supported the show at every turn. And most importantly, @jaredpadalecki and @jensenackles, whose immediate and obvious bond from the very beginning was magic to watch. I saw it on the pilot (shooting the scene on the bridge) and knew it was going to work. We added so many other brilliant actors — @jumblejimstagram @misha @realmarksheppard and all the others, you know who you are, thanks for being family. Never could I have dreamed as a baby showrunner, that the show would touch that many people, and most importantly, put that much good in the world, thanks to the Jared, Jensen, Misha and the cast, who grew up into such fine, generous, kind men. I guess we all grew up on that show. It'll always be my first TV love, I am who I am because of that show. Thanks to you, the fans, for loving it so passionately back then and loving it now, 20 years later. I can never express how grateful I am. Thank you. Happy 20th."

