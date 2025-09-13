Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural 20th Anniv. Trailer; Ackles on Why Dean Still Matters

Here's the trailer released for the 20th anniversary of Supernatural. Plus, Jensen Ackles explains why Dean Winchester still matters to him.

If you're a member of the SPN Family, we don't need to tell you why September 13th is a foundational date in the history of series creator Eric Kripke's Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural. With today marking the 20th anniversary of the David Nutter-directed, Kripke-penned pilot episode, we're seeing a lot of really great celebrating going on out there. Not to be outdone, the long-running series' YouTube and social media accounts have been getting in on the fun. First up, we have an epic 20th anniversary series trailer waiting for you above. Following that, we have a rundown of the key scenes and moments that defined the show's 15-season run waiting for you below.

After experiencing the emotional rollercoaster below, check out what Ackles had to share about the vital role Supernatural continues to play in his life, and why he will always be proud to be known as Dean Winchester:

Earlier this month, Ackles was the focus of a profile interview with Variety that covered a wide range of topics. Regarding Supernatural, Ackles shared how his 15-season run gave him "the tools" he needed to move on to roles in The Boys, Countdown, and Big Sky. As for his feelings about being most known for playing Dean Winchester, Ackles makes it clear that he wouldn't change it for anything, opening about about how much the Supernatural family still means to him to this day.

Ackles Credits "Supernatural" For Giving Him "The Tools" His Career Needed: "'Locked-in' is a good word. A lot of it depends on the people involved in the project. 'Supernatural' gave me not just 15 years of a great story to tell and family that I've now come to know and love, but it gave me the tools to continue doing what I'm doing. It also gave me some notoriety so that people like showrunners like Derek or even Elwood Reid, who brought me onto 'Big Sky' and has also brought me onto 'Tracker,' and of course Eric Kripke — it gave me some proof in the pudding that I'm happy to take on whatever kind of challenges these guys throw at me. So I think it was less of, like, 'OK, I have to do this specifically,' and it was more the opportunity to work with people who I admire and trust and know I'm going to have a good time telling a story with, and I've been very fortunate so far."

Ackles on Being So Identified with Dean Winchester: "I've Always Loved It and Embraced It, Always": "I've always loved it and embraced it, always. And I've met actors that have had very popular characters on very popular shows or movies, and maybe try to shy away from that, like, 'Oh, I don't want to be known for that.' I mean, there's a reason I did it for 15 years! I love that story. I love that character. I love the people I did it with. I would never shy away from or reject anything that has brought me to this place, because I'm very proud of what we all did on that show, and obviously, I continue to talk about it. We go and do these fan conventions, and it's a gathering around a bunch of people who have a similar affection towards these characters and the show, and I will always be proud of what we did with that."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!