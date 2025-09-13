Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural Family Gets a Little Salty (But It's For a Great Cause)

On the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and more got the word out about a great cause.

For fans of series creator Eric Kripke's Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural, today is the most important day in the franchise's history. Twenty years ago today, the David Nutter-directed, Kripke-penned pilot episode would hit screens, kicking off what would be a 15-season run supported by a fanbase that became much more of a family over the years. So, if you're a member of the SPN Family, we're sure you're not surprised that part of the day would be celebrating the past while the other would be looking ahead to making the world a better place.

Earlier today, Collins shared a video with Ackles, Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Felicia Day, and Rob Benedict that gets a little salty in a lot of fun ways before Collins gets down to business. After offering a look at all of the great work that the SPN Family has had a hand in around the world, the team made it clear that "We've still got work to do." Working with RandomActs.org, Collins, Ackles, Padalecki, Beaver, Day, and Benedict ask you to donate $20 (or more, if possible) to the Kindness: The Family Business campaign, "so that in the face of hate and division, destruction and greed, we can keep fighting as a force for good."

"On this 20th anniversary of Supernatural, it's shocking that we're still even talking about the show. But what's even more incredible is the positive impact that this fandom continues to have around the world," Collins wrote to kick off his special message to the rest of the SPN Family. "Somehow, you all joined together and decided to take the battle for good off the TV screen and into the real world. At a time when so many things seem apocalyptic, when it feels like we are up against impossibly powerful forces of destruction, we've fought on!"

From there, Collins rolls off an amazingly impressive list of great work that the SPN Family has done for both their local communities and the world. "That's just what the SPNFamily does. Again and again, year after year, we as a community have shown that when we pay attention and raise our voices to support those in need, we can give second chances, we can build hope, and yes — hyperbolic as it may sound — we sometimes even save lives. We could not be more proud to continue to fight alongside you,' Collins continued. "The SPN adage has stayed true: We've got work to do."

