Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Launches "First Men In The Moon" on MeTV Tonight! (PREVIEW)

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of Columbia Pictures' 1964 sci-fi film First Men In The Moon.

Article Summary Svengoolie airs First Men In The Moon tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, kicking off another must-watch Saturday.

Rich Koz and the House of Svengoolie return, with Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo joining the fun.

The 1964 Columbia sci-fi adventure adapts H.G. Wells, with Nathan Juran directing and Nigel Kneale scripting.

Ray Harryhausen fans get a treat, with effects inspired by NASA blueprints plus trailers and Svengoolie preview notes.

Now that we've officially passed the halfway point to the Halloween season – the best season of the year, in case anyone needs to be reminded (though if you're reading this, we have a feeling you agree) – we're back with our preview of what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have in store for our Saturday night. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of Ameran Films and Columbia Pictures' 1964 sci-fi film First Men In The Moon.

Produced by Charles H. Schneer, directed by Nathan Juran, and starring Edward Judd, Martha Hyer, and Lionel Jeffries, the film is a take on H.G. Wells' 1901 novel The First Men in the Moon – adapted by screenwriter Nigel Kneale. Fans of the visual effects work done by the icon Ray Harryhausen (The Golden Voyage of Sinbad, Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger, Clash of the Titans) are in for a particular treat, with Harryhausen going to actual NASA blueprints to help him design the lunar landing set.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for First Men In The Moon below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Scott from Phoenix, AZ:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "First Men In The Moon":

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