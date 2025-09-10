Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: MeTV, svengoolie

Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza 2025: New Svengoolie Double Features & More!

MeTV unleashed the Svengoolie’s BOO-Nanza 2025 schedule, including the return of Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features and more.

With the Halloween season kicking into overdrive, MeTV has released a rundown of what the fourth edition of "Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza" has in store for us this year. You want back-to-back horror movies on Saturday nights, courtesy of Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie? Well, you've got 'em! Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) will throw open the doors to The House of Svengoolie for four Saturdays worth of double features. We're talking about a lineup that includes Young Frankenstein, Arachnophobia, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane, The Fly, Return of the Fly, and more.

But don't forget Toon In With Me's "Boo Bash," starring Bill the Cartoon Curator, Toony the Talking Tuna, and Mr. Quizzer. Viewers can look forward to two weeks of fun-filled Halloween-themed episodes exploring spooky traditions, zombies, the legend of Edgar Allen Poe, the scariest places on earth, mad scientists, and more, all told with fun characters and smile-on-your-face morning laughs to keep the spirit alive all day. And all of you Halloween-loving collectors out there won't want to miss an all-new episode of MeTV's original series Collector's Call, featuring a monster of a Frankenstein collection with over 1000 items. Here's a look at some of the programming highlights that you can look forward to when Svengoolie's BOO-Nanza 2025 gets unleashed across MeTV next month:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Ghost & Mr. Chicken" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond. A timid typesetter hasn't a ghost of a chance of becoming a reporter – until he decides to solve a murder mystery and ends up spending a fright-filled night in a haunted house.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1962, Stars Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Victor Buono. A former vaudeville child star torments her paraplegic sister, who eclipsed her as a movie star, in their decaying Hollywood mansion while desperately clinging to hopes of a comeback.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Them" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1954, Stars: James Whitmore, Edmund Gwenn, Joan Weldon. The earliest atomic tests in New Mexico cause common ants to mutate into giant man-eating monsters that threaten civilization.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Arachnophobia" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1990, Stars Jeff Daniels, Julian Sands, John Goodman. A new species of South American killer spider hitches a lift to a California town in a coffin and starts to breed, leaving a trail of deaths that puzzle and terrify young Dr. Ross Jennings, who is newly arrived in town with his family.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2025

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE'S CARTOON BOO-NANZA Hosted by The Sven Squad! – (9:00 – 10am ET/PT) The Sven Squad host spooky and kooky classic animation Saturday morning cartoons featuring Bugs Bunny and his friends, bringing home more Halloween fun.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Young Frankenstein" (8:00-11:00 pm ET/PT). 1974, Stars: Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle, Terri Garr, Cloris Leachman. Mel Brooks directs the sharpest comedy of his stellar career with this greatest of all horror movie send-ups, regarded as one of the best comedy films ever made. An American grandson of the infamous scientist, struggling to prove that his grandfather was not as insane as people believe, is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body with hilarious results.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Frankenstein" (11:00 pm -1:00 am ET/PT). 1931, Stars Colin Clive, Mae Clarke, Boris Karloff. Dr. Henry Frankenstein is obsessed with assembling a living being from parts of several exhumed corpses.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2025

COLLECTOR'S CALL – "Meet Phil Meenan – Frankenstein" – (6:30 – 7:00 pm ET/PT): Phil Meenan's monster collection is head-and-shoulders above the rest — with more than a thousand items celebrating the iconic eight-foot Frankenstein monster. Phil's devotion to the creature covers every inch of wall space in his home, and nearly every inch of his head (with Franken-themed tattoos). Among the items he shares with host Lisa Whelchel are a prop wire from the lab in 1931's "Frankenstein," a wildly oversized Mardi Gras mascot head, and a chilling original oil painting of Lon Chaney, Jr. as the monster. To appraise Phil's collection, Lisa has brought along Rudy Munis, whose vintage horror mask collection was the subject of a previous episode; Rudy will also try to tempt Phil to give up some of his Franken-treasures in exchange for some vintage items he's brought with him — in a nail-biting, monster of a trade scene.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2025

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "The Fly" (8-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1958, Stars: Vincent Price, David Hedison. A scientist is transformed into a horrifying human/fly hybrid, after a science experiment goes terribly wrong.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE PRESENTS: THE HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad! – "Return of the Fly" (10:30 pm -12:30 am ET/PT). 1959, Stars: Vincent Price, Brett Halsey, David Frankham. Phillippe Delambre, the now-adult son of The Fly, does some experimentation of his own.

TOON IN WITH ME – MONDAY, OCT. 20-FRIDAY, OC. 31, 2025

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Chilling Traditions" (Monday, October 20 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony explore eerie traditions from long ago including headless portraits, cemetery picnics and coffin decorating.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Tales of Poe" (Tuesday, October 21 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony reimagine classic Poe stories.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "TIWM's Horror Show" (Thursday, October 23 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony give their interpretation of classic horror films.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Do You Want To Play With Me?" (Friday, October 24 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill's an avid toy collector, but the latest additions to his collection have Toony creeped out.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Headless Horseman" (Monday, October 27 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony retell the Headless Horseman legend.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Scariest Places on Earth" (Tuesday, October 28 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony set out on an adventure to visit some of the scariest places on the planet including the most haunted city in the United States, Savannah, Georgia and the Island of the Dolls in Mexico City.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Zombie Makeover" (Wednesday, October 29 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony produce a zombie movie but need a zombie to star in the flick so they enlist a special effects makeup artist to transform a staffer for the part.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "House Monster" (Thursday, October 30 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill and Toony visit spooky houses to get into the Halloween spirit, but Bill is in for an unexpected surprise at the last house known for turning visitors into Halloween decorations.

TOON IN WITH ME'S BOO BASH– "Mad Scientist" (Friday, October 31 from 7-9 am ET/PT) Bill, Toony and friends attend a Halloween party with a scary twist.

MeTV is available on broadcast television over the air in 98% of the country, on select cable and satellite systems, and streaming on Frndly TV, Philo, Fubo, and Sling TV.

