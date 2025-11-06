Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: Talamasca, Talamasca: The Secret Order

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 Sneak Peek: Is Guy Having Doubts?

In this sneak peek for AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04: "Wet Work," Guy hears from someone else who doesn't buy into the "752."

Article Summary Guy confronts new doubts about the mysterious "752" in Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 sneak peek

Episode 4, "Wet Work," puts Guy and Jasper on a tense mission inside a vampire coven's hotel

Helen digs deeper into her past while Raglan James might be stirring up trouble

AMC releases new video teasers and episode details for Talamasca's latest Immortal Universe chapter

Heading into AMC's Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04: "Wet Work," we know that Guy (Denton) and Jasper (William Fichtner) will be spending some quality time together, and Justin Kirk's Raglan James will be playing a part in all of the action. However, thanks to the fine folks at AMC Networks, we now have an official overview to share, which offers a few more details. In addition, we have a sneak peek that finds Guy having another one-on-one with someone who doesn't believe the "752" exists – with a great follow-up question from Guy?

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E04 "Wet Work" Preview

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 4: "Wet Work" – Guy breaks from his undercover identity and comes face to face with Jasper. Jasper puts Guy on a mission to find the Seven Five Two in the hotel of a local vampire coven. Helen continues to investigate her past. Written by Anna Fisher and Mark Lafferty, here's a look at the sneak peek and image gallery that were released, followed by a look behind the scenes of the season's third episode and more:

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is on the cusp of graduating law school when he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secret society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

Along with Denton, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens. In addition, Jason Schwartzman guest stars, and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprise their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.

McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

