Tales of the Jedi: Ashley Eckstein Discusses Ahsoka Return & More

During "Star Wars Celebration" back in May, Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian & more) was finally able to offer details on the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The Fall 2022-debuting six-episode series has been rumored for months now, and we have a rundown of our notes from the panel waiting for you below. But one of the many cool things that fans learned about the project was that Ashley Eckstein (The Clone Wars) would be returning to voice Ahsoka Tano. "I am just beyond honored to step back into Ahsoka's boots and breathe life into her again for 'Tales of the Jedi,' Eckstein shared with the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Gazette during a recent interview. "Dave Filoni promises me I would always be the voice of Ahsoka in animation, and I'm thrilled to return and so excited. The shorts are beautiful. The stories are wonderful. I can't wait to share them with everyone."

And how does it feel knowing that she gets to share the character with Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett ahead of her own solo spinoff series. "Yeah, it's very exciting. It's something I always approach with so much gratitude. I don't look at what I'm not doing, I look at what I have been able to do. Every new opportunity, I'm so grateful for," Eckstein explained. "I'm honored to be able to do 'Tales of the Jedi,' and when I'm not filling Ahsoka's boots in animation, I've made it my, literally, life's goal to be a real-life version of her day in and day out. She's a piece of my heart and soul and guides my everyday decisions. I'm thrilled to be able to carry out Ahsoka's legacy in my daily work as well. I can't wait to share that show with everyone."

Here's a look at the highlights from back in May during "Star Wars Celebration" (and big thanks to Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth for the on-the-scene reporting):

Filoni explained how EP Carrie Beck (Star Wars: Rebels) found the funding to make Tales of the Jedi happen. The animated shorts originated from ideas Filoni had while working on the live-action series: "I don't see them as very different at all… it's all just 'Star Wars' to me!"

Fans can look forward to seeing Ahsoka, Count Dooku (during his Jedi training time) & young Qui-Gon Jinn (with a focus on how he learned his "unique philosophy"). And here's some big news… Liam Neeson will be returning to voice the role he made famous, with Neeson's son (Michael) voicing the younger version.

Charles Murray (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) was part of the writing staff from the jump and is directing one of the Count Dooku episodes. As for Ahsoka, there will be a three-episode mini-arc spanning large portions of her life (with minimal dialogue, allowing the visuals to tell the respective story). And yes… Anakin Skywalker will be there, too (Filoni admits the pandemic and lockdown may have led to some dark episodes: "Some of these are dark and I'm like, 'Wow, that dark? Where was I?'").

"Ahsoka" Bonus: Filoni reveals that the Rosario Dawson-starring series was in development before The Mandalorian but didn't want to move forward on it until he could do it authentically.

The audience screened the episode "Life and Death," running approximately 15 minutes and focusing on Baby Ahsoka and her mother (voiced by Star Wars Battlefront II's Janina Gavankar). Filoni originally wanted to focus on Ahsoka's journey to Plo Koon & the Jedi but wanted to focus on the mother/daughter dynamic first since Filoni feels that's a theme that's been lacking in the franchise in the past.

And speaking of familiar names, Kevin Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will compose the music for Tales of the Jedi.

While a debate may start raging over whether Baby Yoda aka Grogu or Baby Ahsoka is cuter, Filoni reminds everyone that it was little Rotta the Hutt from 2008's "The Clone Wars" who started that whole "baby" genre rolling.