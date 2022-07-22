Tales of the Walking Dead Trailer: Six Stories, One Very Deadly World

With less than a month to go until the newest addition to "The Walking Dead" universe arrives, viewers are getting an extended look at what they can expect from Tales of the Walking Dead with the release of the official trailer in support of the show's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Yup, that's right. That means we get to see more of Samantha Morton's return as Alpha (our frontrunner as favorite, but we keep an open mind).

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit screens on Sunday, August 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.