Teen Titans Go! Getting New Animated Feature Film From DC Studios?

Based on what Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-head Mike De Luca shared on Smartless, DC Studios is working on a new Teen Titans GO! film.

Earlier this year, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn confirmed that Ana Nogueira (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) had been working on a script for a Teen Titans movie. But is there a Teen Titans GO! project in development that could see Tara Strong, Greg Cipes, Khary Payton, Hynden Walch, and Scott Menville's animated counterparts return to the big screen? Of course, who can forget 2018's Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, an animated epic with a great "music video" fight scene near the end that still hits us in the feels – and one that still doesn't get the respect it deserves. But based on what Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Co-Chairs and CEOs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca had to share with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett during the trio's Smartless podcast, it sounds like a theatrical return could be in the cards – depending on how you read into what was said.

At one point during the interview (which you can listen to in its entirety above), the topic turns to the work that Warner Bros. Animation has been up to and what it has planned moving forward. Following a brief sidetrack where Teen Titans Go! To the Movies received a lot of love for being the excellent that it was, De Luca shared this about the future of the Teen Titans at DC Studios: "I think James [Gunn] and Peter [DC Studios Co-CEO Peter Safran] are working on a live-action Teen Titans and a new 'Teen Titans Go!' I think."

Teen Titans Star Tara Strong Believes "Devoted" Fans Deserve Season 6

Premiering on Cartoon Network in 2003 and based on Bob Haney & Bruno Premiani's work, the animated Teen Titans series would go on to run for five seasons and a special before ending its run in 2006. But Glen Murakami-created, Menville, Walch, Payton, Strong, and Cipes-voiced animated series would return later that year with the television film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo. But it would be 2019 that would bring the ultimate crossover, as the original heroes engaged with their considerably less serious but still amazingly awesome multiverse counterparts in Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans. But aside from the television film and the crossover – along with some other instances when the cast was able to voice their characters (for example, in DC Super Hero Girls) – fans have been left with nothing but hopes & dreams of a sixth season – but they remain committed. Unfortunately, in some instances, fans took those feelings out on Teen Titans GO!, as if TTG! was the reason why the original series ended. Early in 2024, Strong took to social media to begin the drumbeat for a sixth season – calling on her castmates to join the cause.

In response to a tweet offering four Cartoon Network shows and asking which one fans would want to revive, Strong dropped the #ogteentitans hashtag and tagged her animated family with this: "It's a new year, would be amazing to grant the most devoted, deserving, fans, who've waited a generation, their #season6."

