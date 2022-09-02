That '70s Show: Kurtwood Smith Asks Fans Important Peacock Question

So you'd think that Netflix would have done more to hold on to the rights of Fox's That '70s Show, given their current work on its spinoff series That '90s Show, right? Apparently, not since the show's new streaming home is on NBC Universal's Peacock. That fact wasn't missed by series star Kurtwood Smith, who played family patriarch Red Forman during the original series that ran eight seasons from 1998-2006, appearing in all 200 episodes. The actor chimed in on Twitter, asking fans, "So which episode did you watch first today on [PeacockTV]"

It would have been obviously a missed golden opportunity to add "dumbass" in that tweet, but alas. Smith will reprise his role along with co-star Debra Jo Rupp, who will reprise her role as his TV spouse Kitty Forman on That '90s Show. They'll be front and center that will feature a new younger lead in Callie Haverda, who plays Leia Forman. And joining her are Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Original That '70s Show cast members Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo) will also return in a guest capacity. Danny Masterson (Hyde) won't be participating due to his legal problems from multiple counts of sexual assault.

The story follows Leia, the daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents for the summer in Point Place, where she bonds with her new friends under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never die. It just changes clothes. That '90s Show comes courtesy of original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner, who serves as writers as well as executive producers along with '70s alum Gregg Mettler, who also serves as showrunner. Smith and Rupp will also serve as EPs, as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of the Carsey-Werner Company, who did the same for the Fox series. Filming just wrapped for the 10-episode season. No premiere date is currently set.

