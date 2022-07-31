That '90s Show: That '70s Show Star Tommy Chong Talks Netflix Sequel

Tommy Chong is picking up where he left off on That '70s Show in the Netflix sequel series That '90s Show. The actor, who plays Leo, shared his experience of filming the new show and his initial reaction when he originally heard about the upcoming one. Leo was initially introduced in the season two episode "Sleepover" as the owner of the Fotohut, a photo development and camera vendor chain, who acclimated himself to the gang through their mutual friend Hyde (Danny Masterson). Chong would become a mainstay through the remainder of the FOX series' original run.

"The minute Kitty knocked on the door and I opened the door, and it was her, it could have been yesterday," Chong told Variety. Leading That '90s Show are original '70s stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman. Joining Chong are most of the younger original cast in Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), all in a guest capacity.

When Chong heard the initial news about the Netflix series, he wasn't sure if the streamer would contact him. "I heard they were going to reboot it, but I never got a call," he said. "I was like, 'What's going on here?' But then the call came, and we were shooting right away. I like the paycheck [laughs]." Kutcher previously said that the reason why he and co-star and wife Kunis came back was, "We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this.'" The series follows a new younger core led by Callie Haverda, who plays Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna and granddaughter to Red and Kitty. She goes to her grandparents' home in Point Place and bonds with the local youths there. The series also stars Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Rupp and Smith will also serve as executive producers alongside original That '70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner.