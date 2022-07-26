That '90s Show: Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Decided To Return

Ashton Kutcher is giving back, so to speak, when it comes to appearing in the upcoming Netflix series That '90s Show, attributing his fame to the success of the original FOX series That '70s Show, playing lovable doofus Michael Kelso. The actor is married to co-star Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkheart), who's also reprising her role for the spinoff alongside other '70s alum Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), and Tommy Chong (Leo) all in a guest capacity. Kutcher spoke with Variety about his return.

That '90s Show: Why Ashton Kutcher Returned

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher said while promoting his latest film, Vengeance. "It's all the same folks that made 'That '70s Show,' so it was pretty bizarre. Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun. It's really funny. The new cast is phenomenal." So far, only Grace and Valderrama have been posting on social media as filming began about That '90s Show, revisiting their old wardrobe from the original show.

Leading the show are Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who reprise their That '70s Show roles of Kitty and Red Forman, the grandparents of our new main lead in Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda. That '90s Show is set in 1995, where the daughter of Eric and Donna is visiting her grandparents in Point Place, bonding with the local youths there. The Netflix series also stars Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos with no current set release date. That '70s Show Creators Bonnie and Terry Turner will executive produce, and co-creator Mark Brazill will serve as showrunner.