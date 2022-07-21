That '90s Show: Wilmer Valderrama Shares Logo, A Bit Hazy on Accent

Probably one of the most anticipated sequel series is Netflix's That '90s Show. It's not only a (mostly) full-on reunion among the surviving cast members of FOX's original That '70s Show but we're also introduced to the newest generation of Point Place rejects. The latest update comes courtesy of original cast member Wilmer Valderrama, who tweeted his copy of a show script, albeit in black and white. The logo is reminiscent of the sitcoms of that era in a graffiti-stencil design with parts of the paint from the lettering chipped away. Valderrama tweeted, "To whom it may concern… Now, if I could just remember the accent.." Who can really blame him since it's been a good 16 years since he last played Fez?

Valderrama will guest star along with his '70s co-stars Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), and Tommy Chong (Leo). Danny Masterson (Hyde) won't be joining the series due to the legal fallout from multiple charges of sexual assault. There's no word on Don Stark's (Bob) status on the spinoff. Leading the series are Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), who are also reprising their '70s roles as grandparents to the new main focus of Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda. The daughter of Eric and Donna is visiting her grandparents in Point Place for the summer, where she bonds with her new friends under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll never die. It just changes clothes.

That '90s Show Production Details

That '90s Show, which also stars Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos, comes courtesy of original series creators Bonnie and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner, who serves as writers as well as executive producers along with '70s alum Gregg Mettler, who also serves as showrunner. Smith and Rupp will also serve as EPs, as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of the Carsey-Werner Company, who did the same for the Fox series. Production is underway for the 10-episode season.