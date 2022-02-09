The Always Sunny Podcast Unveils Artistic Addition to Podcast Studio

One of the things that have impressed us about Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast, it's how the show has evolved quickly from "just" being an episode recap podcast series into something that covers pretty much everything. And making the move to a video edition has only enhances the experience, with the podcast gang making that thing look damn good. Now, we're getting a look at a major upgrade done to the podcast studio courtesy of artist Wencenslao Quiroz (check out his work here)- some impressive artwork for the studio's main wall that's a call back to some of the series' finer moments (with bonus points for "flexing bicep"). Here's a look:

And here's a look at the tweet formally introducing the artwork to the fans:

In the following preview for this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day and Howerton debate the merits of liquid food as opposed to chewable food (yup, we're not kidding). And make sure to check out "Dennis And Dee Get A New Dad" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Day, he had stopped by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the new film I Want You Back and sharing with us why he thinks he's qualified to take over Saturday Night Live (and treating to a tease of what could be a great Lorne Michael impersonation). This time around, Day touches a bit more on both shows, admitting that he's never rewatched his November 2011 SNL hosting gig because he's not comfortable watching his own work and because he has such fond memories of the experience that he wouldn't want to possibly ruin them with a rewatching that would have him second-guessing everything. But with IASIP, he doesn't have a choice about watching his performance so he drops a great example in the form of Ricky Henderson to explain how he "third-person" handles it. Then Seth Meyers asked Day about the difficulty in coming up with new ideas after 15 seasons, which is when Day explains that current events help keep them motivated… before dropping the biggest reveal of all. That's right, The Gang not only has its rum ham-greasy fingers on the pulse of society but it's also ready for what might roll down the road sooner rather than later. Yup, the episodes for when our alien overlords eventually arrive are ready to go, too. Here's a look at the clip from Day's visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers: (and just so there's no confusion, it's a joke…???):