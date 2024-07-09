Posted in: Amazon Studios, HBO, Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Antony Starr, booster gold, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Antony Starr Enjoys Mocking Booster Gold Rumor "Evidence"

The Boys star Antony Starr shoveled the last bit of dirt on those "Booster Gold" rumors in his response to Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused).

It was back in May when social media convinced itself that The Boys star Antony Starr would be making the move from Homelander to star in DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn & Peter Safran's upcoming series based on legendary comic book writer and artist Dan Jurgens's Mike Carter/Booster Gold. In fact, the rumblings were loud enough that both Starr and Gunn would address them by making it clear that the bond they share is built on mutual professional respect and golf – not Booster Gold. That was a topic that Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused) addressed during his recorded interview with series cast members Starr, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward, Laz Alonso, and Valorie Curry at the 92nd Street Y.

After not seeming to know specifically what Horowitz was referencing, Starr jokingly called out how blonde hair was the only "smoking gun" being claimed as evidence. "Wow, how'd you come up with that? You really dug deep for that one," he said. In fact, it sounds like Starr isn't looking to be putting on the spandex or doing any wire work anytime soon. "I'm getting old, and my body doesn't want to do much action anymore. I want to sit and go, 'Hey, you! Go and do all that stuff!' I want to sit behind a desk on a 'CSI' show and go, "You shouldn't have done that! Go back out and try harder!" he added (which you can check out in the video above, beginning at around the 46:25 mark).

Here's a look at the first of Jurgens's five tweets/xs from early in 2023, sharing how he pitched Booster to DC Comics Artist & Editor Dick Giordano and how Giordano had faith in his pitch to help him bring the character to life:

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. 1/5 — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) February 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Really appreciate the reaction to the Booster Gold HBO Max news. Seems like just yesterday that I sat down with Dick Giordano (1984) to explain the idea of a time-traveling hero who played the celeb/media game, trying to make up for the crimes and mistakes he'd made. Also went through the humorous aspects, explaining that unlike the rest of the DCU (where all the heroes were bland and perfect), that Booster would try to do the right thing along the way. But, if he happened to make a few bucks in the process…what's wrong with that? And, while Booster would generally solve the problem, it'd be awkward. Superman catches a crashing plane and lands it at the airport. Booster clips a few buildings along the way, damaging them and the plane and puts it the middle of town, creating a three day traffic jam. Everyone survives, but the results aren't perfect. It's the way things go for most of us, sometimes often, in our own lives, which is part of BG's charm. With the way social media and celebrity culture have grown, he's more relevant now than when issue #1 appeared in 1985. I didn't have anything written up. Not even a sketch. Just a vision, and Dick went for it on the spot. Said, "Give me something on paper for legal so we can get contracts started," and with a handshake, told me I could start working. Great man and glad he saw the potential!

And here's a look back at Jurgens' previous tweet/x, expressing his support for seeing Booster Gold make the leap from the pages of the comic book to the small screen:

Thrilled with the news that Booster Gold is heading to HBO Max courtesy of @JamesGunn and company. Amazing to think these initial character sketches from 1984 would lead to this. Excited to see what's next in the life of the greatest hero you never heard of! pic.twitter.com/c8cNcVvIFj — Dan Jurgens (@thedanjurgens) January 31, 2023 Show Full Tweet

