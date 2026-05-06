Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, masters of the universe, motu

Masters Of The Universe: New Featurette & Photos Released

We are less than a month away from Masters of the Universe opening in theaters on June 5, and today Amazon MGM released a new featurette.

Article Summary Amazon MGM has released a new Masters of the Universe featurette, building hype for the film’s June 5 theatrical debut.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, with Travis Knight directing the live-action reboot.

The latest footage teases Skeletor, Trap Jaw, and a faithful take on Eternia that should excite longtime Masters of the Universe fans.

Early story details suggest the Earth setting connects to Prince Adam’s past, while the main action stays focused on Eternia.

Masters of the Universe is less than a month away, and today Amazon MGM released a new featurette and photos from the much-anticipated film. It stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Needs To Open Tomorrow

Here is the film's official description, revealed some time ago: 10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

This looks so good. It looks so good! I cannot believe my eyes. I am seeing some Masters of the Universe fans complain about the Earth stuff, which is to be expected after what happened to them in 1987. Still, it looks like it will be such a small part of the film, and they actually tied it correctly into Adam's history, so I think everyone needs to just calm down. They nailed the characters' looks, and even Skeletor sounds pretty great. That Trap Jaw scene, though. I think I have watched that every day since it was released in the trailer. Man, I cannot wait for this.

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5.

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