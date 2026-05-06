Propeller One-Way Night Coach: John Travolta Film Drops New Trailer

Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: john travolta, Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Propeller One-Way Night Coach: New John Travolta Film Drops A Trailer

The John Travolta written and directed film Propeller One-Way Night Coach has been given a new trailer ahead of its Apple TV debut.

Article Summary Apple TV has dropped a new trailer for Propeller One-Way Night Coach ahead of its streaming debut on May 29, 2026.

John Travolta wrote the original book, adapted the screenplay, directed the film, and serves as narrator.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach debuted at Cannes, where it stood out in a lineup dominated by European films.

The story follows a boy and his actress mother on a cross-country trip that sparks his lifelong passion for flight.

Apple TV released a new trailer this week for Propeller One-Way Night Coach, as the John Travolta film will be released on Apple TV near the end of the month. This is one of those rare circumstances where its creator has seen everything about it from start to finish, as Travolta wrote the original book in 1997, adapted the screenplay, directed it himself, and also takes on the role of the narrator. The film is also produced by Travolta's JTP Films Inc., along with Jason Berger and Amy Laslett of Kids at Play.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach Will Be Released on Apple TV on May 29

The movie made its debut at Cannes this year, one of the few standouts with a major actor behind it, as this year's lineup featured mostly European films with very little from major studios. The film's plot centers on an eight-year-old boy and his mother, an actress, who decides to move them both to Hollywood. The long journey sparks an interest in flying, as he recounts every detail along the way. From passengers to the crew, the various kinds of airline food, connecting flights, and his time spent in first class. You can enjoy the trailer above as the film will arrive on the platform on May 29, 2026.

About Propeller One-Way Night Coach

Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell), and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers, and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy's future.

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