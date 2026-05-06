Posted in: IFC, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Alan Ritchson, ben foster, motor city, shailene woodley

Motor City: Teaser Trailer For The New Alan Ritchson Film Released

IFC released a new trailer for its upcoming action film, Motor City, starring Alan Ritchson as a framed man seeking revenge.

Article Summary IFC has dropped a new Motor City trailer ahead of the film’s July 24, 2026 theatrical release.

Motor City stars Alan Ritchson as a framed ex-con seeking revenge in a gritty 1970s Detroit crime story.

Shailene Woodley and Ben Foster lead a stacked Motor City cast in director Potsy Ponciroli’s action thriller.

Despite festival buzz at Venice and TIFF, Motor City has seen surprisingly little promotion until this trailer.

IFC released a new trailer for its upcoming gritty action film, Motor City, set for release in theaters this July. In case you haven't heard of this one yet, the film is set in 1970s Detroit, where John Miller (Alan Ritchson) falls in love with a local gangster's woman (Shailene Woodley), which lands him in prison after he's framed for a crime he didn't commit. With his entire life ruined and having nothing to lose, he plots revenge against the gangster (Ben Foster) who took everything away from him.

Love and Revenge Get Pushed To a New Level in Motor City

For a film that has a cast that includes Ben McKenzie, Lionel Boyce, Pablo Schreiber, and Amar Chadha-Patel, you'd think IFC (along with the film's distributor, RLJE) would be going all-out to promote this thing to the max, but there's honestly been very little said or revealed about it up until now. The film was given a $30 million budget and nabbed director Potsy Ponciroli (Old Henry) with a screenplay by Chad St. John (London Has Fallen). It's been produced by Greg Silverman and Jon Berg for Stampede Ventures, as well as Joshua Harris for Peachtree Media and Gramercy Park Media, and Cliff Roberts. Plus, it features a killer soundtrack that's been curated by Detroit's own Jack White.

Motor City should be getting promoted out of its ears at this point, but so far, this trailer is the biggest promotion it's received apart from debuting at both the Venice International Film Festival and TIFF. So it kind of boggles the mind, after seeing the trailer, why the producers and everyone involved are taking this one slower than you would expect. In any case, enjoy the trailer as the film will finally be released in theaters on July 24, 2026.

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