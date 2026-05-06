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SNL UK Cast & Host Hannah Waddingham Check In From Table Read

Earlier today, Saturday Night Live UK host Hannah Waddingham and the SNL UK cast checked in from the table read for this weekend's show.

Article Summary SNL UK host Hannah Waddingham and the cast check in from the table read for this weekend's penultimate episode.

Myles Smith joins SNL UK as musical guest, with Ncuti Gatwa and Holly Humberstone set for the May 16 finale.

SNL UK's latest midweek sketch has George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow seeking Hannah Waddingham vocal tips.

George Fouracres also shares the eerie real ad that inspired SNL UK's "British Pork" sketch and his corpsing apology.

As we inch closer to this weekend's edition of Sky and NOW's Saturday Night Live UK, host Hannah Waddingham (Apple TV's Ted Lasso) and musical guest Myles Smith are set to lead the season's penultimate episode. After yesterday's midweek sketch (more on that in a minute), Waddingham and the SNL UK cast are checking in from the table read for this weekend's show.

And don't forget that SNL UK wraps up its first season on May 16th, with Ncuti Gatwa as host and Holly Humberstone as the musical guest. Now, here's a look at Waddingham and the team from today's table read:

This week's SNL UK Midweek Sketch saw cast members George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow hoping to learn a few tips for vocal warm-ups from Waddingham. Not to spoil anything, but let's just say that Fouracres and Marlow have some very different methods to their respective madness:

SNL UK: George Fouracres & His Connection to "British Pork" Sketch

From the opening show, we've found a whole lot to love about SNL UK. Being on this side of the Atlantic, we will readily admit that there are quite a few UK-specific references along the way that get lost on us – at least, until we look them up. The fact that we want to take the time speaks volumes for what SNL UK is bringing to the sketch game. This past weekend, Fouracres fronted the "British Pork" sketch, which was based on a very bizarre and twisted commercial for (you guessed it) British pork from 1984.

It wasn't the subject itself, but the way it was presented. The intense, ominous tone from the dad, the slightly off reactions from around the table, that weird glance between mom and dad… yeah, it's all very creepy. We can proudly say that we actually heard about and screened the ad years ago, making us feel pretty good about ourselves. But what we did learn was that "corpsing" is the UK equivalent of "breaking" here – in this case, when a cast member can't hold back the laughs mid-sketch. Fouracres ran into a lot of that on Saturday night, and it was through an apology post for his corpsing that Fouracres shared his personal backstory with the sketch.

Here's a look at what Fouracres had to share about the "British Pork" sketch, including how long the original commercial has stuck with him, bringing the sketch to life, and much more – including an apology for corpsing during the SNL UK sketch:

Here's a look at the original advertisement from the early 80s, courtesy of Scarred for Life (followed by a YouTube version):

Apparently Saturday Night Live UK did a parody of this Scarred For Life gem last night: the deeply sinister early 80s British Pork ad! Talk about a deep cut… pic.twitter.com/hhsjT0DDPX — Scarred for Life (@ScarredForLife2) May 3, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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