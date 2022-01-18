The Boys' "Diabolical" Laser Baby Intro; Goldberg & Rogen Talk Series

As part of "Fanimation Week" sponsored by Amazon's Fanology, viewers were treated to their first official look at the upcoming animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical. With the series set to premiere its complete run of eight, 12-14 minute episodes on March 4, The Boys Presents: Diabolical will explore unseen stories from within "The Boys" universe. Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. are just some of the creators on board.

So for your first look at the animated mayhem that's set to hit your screens, check out the following preview for The Boys Presents: Diabolical as Laser Baby gets into some "bloody trouble" while in pursuit of a red ballon (with the series premiering in its entirety (for those of you who whine about binging) on March 4th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Presents: Diabolical – First Look – Laser Baby | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2V_sidp4GU)

But that's not all! We also got a preview of how the animated version of Butcher's (Karl Urban) best friend, Terror (previewed in the teaser) will match up with his living-and-breathing version:

Finally, Goldberg & Rogen run down the five things they need you to know about the animated series:

"We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, 'Diabolical.' We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there's no rules. They blew the doors off it," Kripke said when news of the series was first announced in December 2021. Now here's a look at Karl Urban aka Butcher making The Boys Presents: Diabolical all official-like in the following video, which also includes more details on the creative team behind the 8-episode project:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Title Reveal | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLsJSIzpWnM)

Amazon's animated "The Boys" spinoff Diabolical is executive produced by Kripke, Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.