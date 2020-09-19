The Boys: Eric Kripke on Diva Terror; Lamplighter's Ready; TikTok Vids

So this weekend brought us the fifth episode of Amazon Prime's The Boys, and without diving into spoilers? Let's just say we're impressed with just how dark things have gotten this season at the hands of series showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team. For this update, we'll be looking at a friendly face making its return in "We Gotta Go Now," the return of a nightmare from the past, and a chance to see clips from a service that's about to achieve "outlaw" status in 5… 4… 3… First up, viewers knew that Butcher's (Karl Urban) better half Terror would be gracing our screens (and stealing scenes). Speaking with EW, Kripke reveals what it was like working with the "diva" and why you didn't see his comic book trademark humping.

"We were thrilled to give Terror to the fans. I'm really happy with how it turned out. That dog stole the show. Shooting it was every bit the cluster-f**k I thought it would be. We got that dog based on its ability to hump on command and if you notice in the episode not once does it do it because it wouldn't, of course, because it's a dog and dogs don't take direction. I also remember the scene where Butcher walks down the street with Terror. The dog would just not walk with Karl. We got it for a couple of the wide shots, thankfully. But if you look, a lot of the time the dog is just walking next to two black-clad legs and that's his trainer. Poor Karl, trying to emote," explained Kripke. "Look, Terror is a star but a really inconsiderate diva. I just saw the endless amount of frustrated dailies, hours and hours of footage of the dog just sitting there and people trying to cajole it to do something that he doesn't want to do."

#TheBoys BTS: we cast Terror based on its ability to hump on command. It got to set & refused to hump. Which is why you never see it fucking on camera. Working with animals, man. (Though Terror does steal the show.)#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV #SPNFamily pic.twitter.com/ohYd0JB4BB — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 18, 2020

Next up, we know that Shawn Ashmore's Lamplighter is back to throw everything we've seen up to this point into a blender, hit puree, and then scorch what remains. How bad could it get? Ashmore's "warning" tweet pretty much says it all without having to say too much:

The Boys: A Look at Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and the crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander (Antony Starr) has it any easier: Stormfront (Aya Cash) has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature. An even bigger "wild card" in all of this? The return of "retired" The Seven member Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore), who ignites some painful memories and righteous anger.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight (Erin Moriarty); Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep (Chase Crawford) still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's (Alex Hassell) replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

In this clip, Butcher is reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned. Following that, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk, and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. Also joining this season are Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.