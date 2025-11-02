Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shares Story From "Vought Rising" Filming

The Boys: Vought Rising star Jensen Ackles shared a story of how co-star Aya Cash helped lighten the mood heading into a kissing scene.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles shares a behind-the-scenes story from filming The Boys: Vought Rising with Aya Cash.

Ackles highlights how humor on set can help a cast bond and alleviate the pressures.

Showrunner Eric Kripke teases a potential crossover with Gen V and the appearance of Thomas Godolkin if "Vought Rising" gets a second season.

Costume design evolution for Vought Rising’s supes reflects the transition from military to flashy modern looks.

Earlier today, we had a chance to pass along some looks at Jensen Ackles showing off his musical side on Saturday night during Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead" Saturday Night Special. In addition, Ackles shared a great story from the set of Showrunner Paul Grellong's Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising. In the clip below, Ackles explains how he finds humor a "wonderfully bonding thing" on set and how he uses it to help alleviate pressure and bond with his castmates. From there, he offered an example from filming the prequel series, where he and Cash's characters were supposed to have a kissing scene—but we will stop there, as we don't want to spoil it. Ackles's response to what went down? "And I was like, 'I love you.'"

Here's a look at Ackles sharing the story about Cash during filming of The Boys: Vought Rising from this weekend's big event, with big thanks again to Fangasm for the excellent coverage:

The Boys: Vought Rising – Kripke on Possible Gen V Crossover, Costumes

Near the end of August, Kripke had some interesting insights regarding a possible second season of Gen V and how he could see Ethan Slater's Thomas Godolkin appearing. If that name sounds familiar, that's because Slater's Godolkin University founder is set for the second season of Gen V, appearing in flashback scenes set in the early to mid-1960s. With "Vough Rising" Season 1 taking place in the 1950s, Kripke has eyes on an appearance from Thomas Godolkin. "If 'Vought Rising' works and we can keep doing more [seasons], I think we'd be insane to not put Ethan Slater's character in that show. He's right there lined up for a younger Thomas Godolkin. We've discussed it," Kripke shared with EW.

As for the looks at the four supes we've gotten so far, Kripke shared the thought process that went into the designs while working with Grellong and costume designer L.J. Shannon. "We got to have this really in-depth conversation of, 'How would they have started?' The first suits that anyone wore were military suits, which are performative and ornamental. So they would emerge from that pretty naturally. If you're a military person, you wanna wear a suit that looks like you're in the Air Force and Navy and Army," Kripke shared.

But as more and more supes begin hitting the private sector, the visuals change. "Things start getting flashier because it's about showmanship. It's less about military discipline and more about consumerism, and then you start to see them evolve that way. It's really fascinating," he added. Of course, none of this would've been possible without the costume work, with Kripke offering Shannon some serious praise for the amazing work. "Once you really can zoom in on those suits, you see that she custom-made every button, she custom-made every single thing that's on that suit. Every button has a different logo per hero," he shared.

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), Mark Pellegrino (American Rust), Eric Johnson ("Fifty Shades" franchise), Annie Shapero (House of the Dragon), Raphael Sbarge (Task), Romi Shraiter (Ginny & Georgia), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), and David Hewlett (Mistletoe Murders).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!