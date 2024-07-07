Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys S04: Homelander Knows Who He Wants For Final The Seven Spot

Heading into the final episodes of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 4, Homelander knows who he wants to fill the final The Seven spot.

Homelander (Antony Starr). The Deep (Chace Crawford). A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell). Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). Firecracker (Valorie Curry). Those are the "wrathful gods" comprising The Seven – possibly the deadliest lineup of the supes team in its history. And heading into the final two episodes of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it appears that Homelander is close to making sure that the team actually lives up to its name. "This 7/7, we celebrate the greatest Superteam ever – The Seven. They are STILL at the peak of their powers and will only get stronger when they fill the final slot. Hopeful Supers need not apply – Homelander already has his final teammate in mind!" read the post from Vought International that also included the image below of the current roster:

Could Homelander be looking to bring Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) into the family business sooner rather than later? Could Gen V's Cate (Maddie Phillips) or Sam (Asa Germann) be making the jump to the big leagues? And let's not forget that there always seems to be some karmic forces in play that just won't let the team hold a full roster for long – and considering the secrets that A-Train, Sage, Firecracker, and The Deep are holding, it's not hard to imagine. Personally, we're keeping an eye on how Black Noir II could factor into all of this – he's definitely vibing that "wildcard" factor…

This 7/7, we celebrate the greatest Superteam ever – The Seven. They are STILL at the peak of their powers, and will only get stronger when they fill the final slot. Hopeful Supers need not apply, Homelander already has his final teammate in mind! pic.twitter.com/e2Bqqrqx1c — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 7, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

Eric Kripke on Having Some MCU Fun During Episode 5

During Vought's big V52 event, fans of Homelander were treated to a look at what's in store for the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very details graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10 along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed. By this point, we think it's pretty clear which certain "marvelous" film and series universe is being satirized. Shortly after posting a high-res version of the V52 slide on social media, Kripke was asked during an interview if he had gotten any feedback from the folks at Marvel Studios – good, bad, or anything in between

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

