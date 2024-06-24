Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, episode 5, preview, prime video, season 4, the boys, trailer

The Boys S04E05 Trailer: Homelander Declares War; Butcher's Answer?

Homelander declares war and Butcher finds an answer (and suped-up sheep!) in the trailer for Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S04E05.

Once again, Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys gives us a whole lot to process heading into the next chapter – this week, that would be the Judalina Neira-penned "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son." And now, it looks like Homelander (Antony Starr) is ready for war – and that means having The Seven go out to do some pretty awful things for his "greater good." And if you're a Gen V fan, you should definitely check out the teaser trailer for the episode below – just saying. Speaking of the spinoff series, it appears that Butcher (Karl Urban) has found what could be the ultimate "Homelander killer" – assuming he and MM (Laz Alonso) don't get killed by suped-up sheep, that is. Oh, and did we mention that it's V52 Expo time?

Here's a look at the teaser trailer for "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" that was released earlier today – followed by some previous insights from Kripke regarding the two newest additions to The Seven:

The Boys Season 4: Eric Kripke on Sister Sage, Firecracker Insights

During an interview with EW, Kripke shared that Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker represent the show's twisted take on two more superhero archetypes – "The World's Smartest Person" and "All-American! USA!" When it comes to Sage, Kripke notes that being "a tactical genius" will see her having Homelander's ear – making The Seven leader "much more dangerous." As for Firecracker, Kripke notes that the gun-loving supe sits somewhere to the far right of even VNN's Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) – and that she definitely has very similar traits to Donald Trump's potential VP pick, Kristi Noem. Here's a look at what else Kripke had to share about Sister Sage and Firecracker:

Kripke on Sister Sage: "It's such a funny power. A lot of superhero worlds have that character. Whereas most of them are usually really reedy white dudes, we wanted a Black woman who was raised in a low socioeconomic area, so no one f***ing listens to her. It's both commentary and satirical that you have literally the smartest person in the world that could cure all of society's ills, but she just can't get anyone to listen to her. So then she becomes a bitter misanthrope."

Kripke on Firecracker: "It turns out there's always crazier. Firecracker represents both members of the conspiracy-minded movements and the super extreme right-wing news media. That character has some surprising backstory that connects her to some of the characters in our world that it was just interesting to bring in one of those pistol-packing 'I shot my puppies' type of characters."

In The Boys Season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

