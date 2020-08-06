Actually, we're not too surprised that Amazon Prime's The Boys wouldn't feel comfortable with all of that "stylin'-n-profilin'" from earlier today (you had to be there). Just in case you need a little more convincing about the second season ahead of its September 4, the streaming service released two new clips to get you in the mood. The first clip finds Butcher (Karl Urban) reunited with the team- just in enough time to take off again to meet with a contact. To say that doesn't sit well with Hughie (Jack Quaid) would be an understatement: he wants answers- and a new plan. Of course, there's no way that doesn't come across to Butcher as a challenge to his leadership. Yeah, Butcher isn't a big fan of being questioned:

In the second clip, we see what happens post-whale impaling (yup): As The Deep (Chace Crawford) mourns the loss of Lucy, he looks to convince Starlight (Erin Moriarty) that one day she might welcome him back on the team. Yeah, that's not gonna happen- until Stormfront (Aya Cash) steps in. Meanwhile, Homelander (Antony Starr) looks to go underground to continue the hunt:

The Boys: A Look Ahead to Season 2

A more intense, more desperate Season 2 of The Boys finds Butcher, Hughie, and his crew wanted by anything and everything with a superpower for the mess that was the first season. So what better time for our heroes to take the fight directly to Vought. Speaking of supes, it's not like Homelander has it any easier: Stormfront has her eyes on his leadership spot on The Seven- but her plans are much more "global" in nature.

The following second-season teaser picks up where things left off last time: a bloody Homelander meeting his son. From there, we have a bloody mess that finds A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) not doing so well; Homelander taking on Starlight; Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) stepping up his presence, The Deep still trying to not be so shallow; a quick look at Butcher's good boy Terror, and more. Joining the series this season are Cash, Goran Visnjic, Claudia Doumit, Patton Oswalt, and a returning Malcolm Barrett.

Amazon Prime Video also released a preview introducing Stormfront (Cash) in all of her social media glory. In the opening scene, we get to see Vought's PR campaign making the public feel comfy about supes in the military just before the set gets a visitor, much to the chagrin of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and public relation powerhouse Ashley (Colby Minifie). But Stormfront's not just there to make a name for herself, because she's already done that. That's because Mr. Edgar just named her as the late, not-so-great Translucent's replacement- and Homelander's not happy.

Speaking of Mr. Edgar, during "The Boys F**kin' Reunion," Kripke previewed the first three minutes of the second season opener (at around the 47:30 mark) that plans are moving forward to embed supes with the military, with the Vought CEO and Secretary of Defense Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) negotiating "collateral damage" while Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) takes care of a first-season threat.

On the side of The Boys, the series also stars Laz Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) as second-in-command Mother's Milk; Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) as The Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers; and Tomer Capon as unpredictable wild card Frenchie, a brutal warrior when who lives a life of no attachments or responsibilities. On the side of The Seven, we can't forget Alex Hassell's late (and not-so-great) invisible hero Translucent.