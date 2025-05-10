Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys Season 5 Episode with Ackles, Padalecki & Collins Is "Juicy"

Misha Collins shared new insights into the episode of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys S05 he filmed with Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles.

Until either the actual episode airs or until they run out of teases to drop, we're going to keep our radars tuned to whatever Supernatural fam Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) are willing to share about their time filming the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke and Prime Video's The Boys. After getting an update from Kripke last time, the spotlight shifts to a panel that Collins and Padalecki had earlier today in the UK during Starfury Conventions' three-day Cross Roads 10 convention. Similar to how Padalecki and Kripke previously described it, Collins shared that it was an excellent experience. In addition, he noted that they would be in the season's fifth episode (and that he wasn't given the episode's complete script while filming – you know how Kripke's being about spoilers). But the loaded one-word tease Collins offered to describe the episode is one that could be taken a dozen different and very twisted ways: "juicy."

"It's a blast. We already shot it," Kripke shared earlier this month about Padalecki, Collins, and Ackles' filming, adding that "Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other." As for how it felt to be back working on a set with the trio, as well as Supernatural director Phil Sgriccia, Kripke shared that it was just like old times. "Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion, and you immediately fall into all your old patterns," the showrunner/EP revealed. "It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven't had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years. So it was really, really meaningful." Once again, big thanks to Fangasm and those attending for helping get the word out to the masses:

Mishalecki panel tidbit – why does it not surprise me that Misha describes The Boys episode that he and Jared are in as "juicy"??? https://t.co/nBqu8FOP3o — Fangasm (@FangasmSPN) May 10, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The Boys: Why Padalecki, Collins, Ackles Apologized BEFORE Filming

Taking the stage during the Jus In Bello (JIB 15) convention in Italy in April, Padalecki thanked the crowd before noting that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made their way out for the event after filming The Boys on Thursday. Before continuing, Ackles interjected to add jokingly, "For Season 16 of 'Supernatural…," with Padalecki adding, "If only." From there, Collins shared that the three of them reunited with The Boys and Supernatural director/EP Philip Sgriccia (who is directing them this season) – before the three of them were asked to preemptively apologize to everyone on the set, getting a good laugh from the crowd. "It didn't take long for them to realize why," Ackles added. Padalecki explained that because they've known each other for so long, they have a way of communicating with each other during filming that might surprise some folks at first. Here's a look at a clip from the event – and huge thanks once again to Fangasm for getting the word out there:

