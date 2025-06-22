Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Season 5: Seems Like Final Season Has Wrapped Filming

It appears that the wrap party for the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys hit this weekend.

A little less than a week after Jensen Ackles (aka, Soldier Boy) shared that he was pretty certain he had wrapped filming on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, it appears the hit Prime Video series has reached a major milestone. Heading into Sunday, Isabella Crovetti (Vampirina, That Girl Lay Lay) shared some images of themselves and brother Cameron Crovetti at what's shown to be "The Boys' Season 5 Wrap Party," with "June 21, 2025" listed as the date. Regarding what Kripke has mentioned in the past regarding the production and some social media hints and clues along the way, the timeline makes sense. Just to be clear? This series requires a lot of skilled post-production work (as we've seen in the past) so please don't expect the series to drop in September, okay?

Here's a look at what Isabella Crovetti had to share on Instagram Stories, with Cameron Crovetti offering the proper salute:

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!