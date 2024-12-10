Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys: Tomer Capone Gets Back Into Season 5 Frenchie Mode (VIDEO)

The Boys' Tomer Capone was kind enough to take to social media to share a look at how he got back into "Frenchie" mode for Season 5 filming.

By now, it's been made pretty clear by a lot of the folks involved with Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys that filming for the fifth and final season was underway. But we would be remiss if we didn't check in with Tomer Capone, who was kind enough to post a video of him getting back into Serge/"Frenchie" mode. Considering the position that Frenchie and most of our heroes found themselves in by the time the credits rolled on the Season 4 finale, the end result makes perfect sense.

Here's a look at Capone offering us a video before and after – followed by some other things we've learned about the fifth and final season of the hit Prime Video series:

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

