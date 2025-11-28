Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Universe: Vought Has Its Own "Grand Theft Auto VI" Issues

Over in The Boys Universe, video game fans were disappointed to learn that Vought Tournament of Heroes 2 has had its release pushed to 2029.

The Boys season 5 press push kicks off soon, with hopes for a new teaser and release window reveal.

Eric Kripke says The Boys final season is deep in post-production and promises a big, explosive ending.

Gen V characters play a key role in The Boys' last season, expanding the resistance against Homelander.

In about a week, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie will be at CCXP Brazil 2025 to kick off the press push for the fifth and final season. That means we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed in hopes of getting a teaser, some casting news, and possibly a release window. But the holidays have been spent in the show's universe, with Vought International announcing on Thanksgiving that Homelander (Antony Starr) had pardoned another "Starlighter." With today being "Black Friday," it seems only right that Vought end up playing the Grinch by revealing that they're having their own Grand Theft Auto VI problems. "This Black Friday, we can confirm 'Vought Tournament of Heroes 2' has unfortunately been delayed again to Dec. 2029, as our developers need more time making Homelander's speed and strength the most realistic they can be," read the statement from the megacorporation. But all is not lost: "Customers can get 7% off a new VS5 controller with Deep's web grip to tide them over!"

"First, thank you for watching & loving [Gen V] (and if you haven't watched yet, what the holy motherfucking fuck are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!) Second, we're hard at work finishing [The Boys] Final Season. Here's me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see," Kripke previously shared as the caption to his Instagram post, offering a post-production update. "We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON."

The Boys Showrunner on "Gen V" Season 2 Finale Impact

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

