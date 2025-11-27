Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys Season 5: Homelander Pardons "Starflake" for Thanksgiving

Over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Vought is letting everyone know that Homelander was "gracious" enough to pardon a Starlight fan.

With only a little more than a week to go until Prime Video's The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke and series stars Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, and Colby Minifie make their way to CCXP Brazil 2025 to kick off the press push for the fifth and final season, we're getting a look at how things are going in-universe. With today being Thanksgiving, Vought International announced on behalf of Homelander (Antony Starr) that another supporter of Annie, aka Starlight, has been pardoned – though it doesn't sound like he's going to be out of trouble anytime soon. "This Thanksgiving, Homelander continues his time-honored tradition of pardoning a lucky Starlighter. The man pictured here will no longer have to stand trial for posting an anti-Homelander meme, but still may be convicted for other treasonous crimes at a future date," read the press release from Vought. "Enjoy that cranberry sauce while you can, Starflake!" It's nice to see that the streaming series continues to not satirize real-world events in any way, shape, or form…

"First, thank you for watching & loving [Gen V] (and if you haven't watched yet, what the holy motherfucking fuck are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!) Second, we're hard at work finishing [The Boys] Final Season. Here's me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see," Kripke previously wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, offering a post-production update. "We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON."

The Boys Showrunner on "Gen V" Season 2 Finale Impact

Kripke on How Much of a Role Will "Gen V" Supes Play in "The Boys" Final Season: "They are playing an important part. Part of the fun of wrapping out season two that way is that we really get to set the table for season five, where there's now this active and growing resistance led by Starlight that A-Train is an important part of. They're really trying to take the fight back to Homelander and this sort of fascist government. By the same respect, we still work hard to try to maintain our balance that 'The Boys' is about 'The Boys,' and 'Gen V' is about 'Gen V.' The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about 'The Boys,' and you can watch it without having watched 'Gen V' and vice versa. But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

Kripke Has "More 'Gen V' Story to Tell After Season 2: "We don't play it in season five of 'The Boys' that this is the end of 'Gen V.' We leave them open-ended because we actually have more 'Gen V' story to tell, and we'd love to tell it. It depends on the ratings and how many people end up tuning in. We have to make it so Amazon picks us up for another season."

Kripke on "Gen V" Season 2 & Godolkin's Fate Impacting Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) Personally: "Well, it all went pretty sideways on Sage [laughs]. The story about Sage that we really liked — and it was Michele Fazekas' notion — was, 'Why can't we give Sage a love story? Does she always have to be just such a calculated robot?' She genuinely loved the guy, and she had this plan. They were gonna move in together, and they were gonna break it to Homelander in a really careful way. They were going to be this power couple. She had this vision of a happy world with the other smartest person in the world, and he just went fucking nuts. She's begging him not to do this. She knew that his going down that path was going to be destructive for both of them. There's a reason she let Polarity out of that prison in the final episode. She knew that she had to ultimately protect her own hide. We play a bit of that. She comes into season five a little heartbroken. This guy really broke her heart. She was already a misanthrope, and it just makes her even more so.

Kripke on the "True Underground Resistance" Fighting Homelander: "He's got a lot of people in line who want to bitch slap him [laughs]. Obviously, Butcher is in the front of that line. But there's Stan Edgar, Marie, Annie, Huey. They're trying to mount a real push, but they're also outgunned, outmanned. You're in an entire country that has drunk Homelander's Kool-Aid. They're outmatched by the size of the hundreds of superheroes that are in every town across the country, who have been given authority over the police. So it really is a true underground resistance against a fascist government, which definitely has no comparison or parallel to anything going on anywhere in the world."

