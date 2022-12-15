The Boys: Vought Trumps Trump with Homelander Digital Trading Card

Earlier today, we reported on Donald Trump's "major announcement" that he teased yesterday turned out to be a series of digital trading cards. *Yawn!* But we reported on it because of the image he used to tease his latest scheme and a couple of the options available having striking similarities to Antony Starr's Homelander from Amazon & Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. So much so that we joked about Vought International filing a trademark infringement lawsuit. Well, it turns out Vought decided they would show him how it's done instead of seeing him in court. Yup… Homelander digital collectible cards. "Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived! Celebrate our greatest hero's life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can!" read the tweet that went live earlier today. And as you can see below, Vought doesn't do things half-assed when it comes to making themselves look good:

Now, here's a look at what Vought has to offer on the digital collectible card front- and for a mere 777 VoughtCoin, too! We're going to assume that's a decent price… or that Vought wants us to believe that it's a decent price:

Huge announcement: Official Homelander digital collectible cards have arrived! Celebrate our greatest hero's life and crimefighting career by owning an authentic and non-fungible JPEG of him. Buy now for 777 VoughtCoin while you still can! pic.twitter.com/YF99oD5Ejr — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) December 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

More on The Boys/Donald Trump Connection

In the first tweet, Kripke's already seeing the obvious similarities. But it's the second tweet that we appreciate because it vibes of someone who also checked out the commercial for the digital cards and is fully appreciating just how bats**t crazy the real world continues to get in comparison to the world of The Boys.

To prove to you just how much Trump's become a "bad gift that keeps on giving" for the hit streaming series, Kripke let Trump know all the way back in January 2021 that they're good over at the Amazon series; they have more than enough stuff to work with, and that he can just pretty much go away. Like, to jail. Forever. Especially with Kripke's tweet going out only two days after a bunch of tinfoil hat-wearing whackjobs attempted a coup by trashing the nation's capital, killing a police officer, and looking to attack members of Congress- essentially, an Oval Office-endorsed terrorist attack on the Senate and House of Representatives. Here's a look at Kripke's tweet, where he also called out Twitter for allowing Trump back onto the social media even after Mark Zuckerberg kicked him off of Facebook and Instagram: