The 'Burbs Official Trailer: Keke Palmer Has Some Neighborly Concerns

Arriving on Feb. 8th, here's the official trailer for Peacock's Keke Palmer-starring series take on Tom Hanks' 1989 comedy film The 'Burbs.

Article Summary Keke Palmer leads Peacock's new series adaptation of 1989 comedy classic The 'Burbs, arriving February 8th.

The show updates the cult film's suburban satire with a modern mystery-comedy twist and fresh cast.

Created by Celeste Hughey, the eight-episode series explores secrets unveiled by an unusual new neighbor.

Seth MacFarlane and Brian Grazer executive produce this reimagining of Tom Hanks' iconic film.

Back in December, we were treated to a teaser for EPs Keke Palmer (Nope, Password), Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy), and Brian Grazer's (Empire, Arrested Development) streaming series take on Tom Hanks' 1989 cult classic comedy film The 'Burbs (a personal favorite). With the eight-episode mystery-comedy series set to hit Peacock screens set to hit on Sunday, February 8th, we're getting an even better look at what's ahead with the release of the official trailer. Created by Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me), the series follows a young couple (Palmer and Jack Whitehall) in present-day suburbia, whose world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light. Joining Palmer and Whitehall in the ensemble cast are Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwakar. Check out the official trailer above, with the updated image gallery waiting for you below:

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The 'Burbs stars Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar. The series was created by Hughey, who also serves as an executive producer. Palmer, writer Rachel Shukert (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Handmaid's Tale), director Nzingha Stewart (Cross, Daisy Jones and the Six), Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door; and Brian Grazer (Empire, Arrested Development), Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment executive-produce. Dana Olsen (The 'Burbs) is a co-executive producer.

