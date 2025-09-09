Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The Chair Company

The Chair Company: Tim Robinson, HBO Comedy Series Lands in October

An embarrassing incident leads to a conspiracy theory in HBO and Tim Robinson's new comedy series The Chair Company, premiering October 12th.

The HBO Original comedy series The Chair Company, created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, who co-created I Think You Should Leave, will premiere on Sunday, October 12th at 10 pm EST on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the season finale on Sunday, November 30th. So stream away if you want to do that to yourself.

So what is The Chair Company about, you may ask? Think about it. It's Tim Robinson. After an embarrassing (n000000, really?) incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy. So Tim Robinson plays William Ronald Trosper, and the series regulars include Lake Bell as his wife Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as their daughter Natalie Trosper, Will Price as their son Seth Trosper, and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini, with Lou Diamond Phillips recurring as Jeff Levjman.

Apparently, there are people out there who really love Tim Robinson's brand of comedy, where cringe and embarrassment are pushed way beyond the limits of human tolerance. That's his entire brand, and The Chair Company looks set to continue his current creative streak following the critical acclaim that his movie Friendship garnered. That movie is now streaming on HBO Max, where Paul Rudd got drawn into Tim Robinson's brand of shriekingly cringe comedy. It was kind of inevitable that Robinson would tackle conspiracy theorists – by playing one himself. Yay. Care to be Lake Bell will be his long-suffering wife? Every Tim Robinson character has to have a long-suffering spouse. You kind of wonder what made them marry the guy in the first place. That's the biggest mystery of every Tim Robinson character who's married.

The Chair Company is executive produced by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, Adam McKay, and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries, Andrew DeYoung, and Igor Srubshchik. Andrew DeYoung and Aaron Schimberg serve as directors on the series.

