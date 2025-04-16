Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Conners

The Conners: Here's Our S07E04: "Danny Boy, the Interview…" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC's The Conners, we look ahead to next week with a preview of the two-episode series finale.

As ABC's The Conners nears its two-episode series finale on April 23rd, we have a look at what's still to come with the remaining three episodes – kicking things off with a look at tonight's episode, S07E04: "Danny Boy, The Interview, The New Hire, and The Hanging Chad." Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have a look at the cast sharing what "mementos" they took from the set before wrapping the series. From there, we have a look at the overviews for April 23rd's S07E05: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" and S07E06: "The Truck Stops Here."

The Conners Season 7 Episode Previews

The Conners Season 7 Episode 4: "Danny Boy, The Interview, The New Hire, and The Hanging Chad" – Dan sidesteps vulnerable emotions surrounding Roseanne's death ahead of an upcoming deposition. Meanwhile, Becky prepares for a job interview, and Harris impulsively hires a new server at the Lunch Box.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 5: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" – Ahead of the deposition, Dan gets support from Jackie, Becky, and Darlene. Mark is presented with an opportunity that leads to a major life decision. Meanwhile, Becky and Tyler consider the next step in their relationship – joint finances.

The Conners Season 7 Episode 6: "The Truck Stops Here" – Jackie prepares for a series of physical tests in an effort to rejoin the police force; Darlene confronts the insecurities in her marriage with Ben; Dan's deposition stirs up feelings, and final farewells are made in true Conner family fashion.

During the final season of ABC's The Conners, the family continues to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and Becky (Lecy Goranson) grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America. Through it all — the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns — with love, humor, and perseverance, the family prevails. Joining them for the final run are Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez executive produce the series from Werner Entertainment.

