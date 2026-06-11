Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Writer Pete McTighe Offers Fans Some Encouraging Words

Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe responded to the news that the show was being shelved, offering fans some words of encouragement.

Article Summary Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe tells fans to be brave, insisting the BBC sci-fi favorite will return relatively soon.

McTighe says this is not a 1990s-style shutdown, stressing Doctor Who’s long-term future as a British institution.

While Doctor Who is shelved and headed to competitive tender, fans are urged to revisit iPlayer, Blu-rays, and novels.

Russell T. Davies confirms the planned Doctor Who Christmas Special is off as the BBC focuses on the show’s next era.

Not only will there be a Doctor Who Christmas Special this year, but we've also got Showrunner Russell T. Davies and producers Bad Wolf parting ways with the long-running series, which is now officially out to competitive tender (translation: shelved for now). Since that news hit, we've been getting reaction from across "The Whoniverse," with writer and spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea showrunner Pete McTighe checking in on social media to share his thoughts and some words of encouragement for the fans.

"I know yesterday was a lot. But brave heart, because the show that we love WILL return. And relatively soon… because this isn't the 1990s all over again. Since those dark times, [Russell T. Davies] brought the show back in triumphant fashion, its popularity soared to new heights, and the Doctor is now a beloved British institution in the tradition of Sherlock Holmes or Paddington or James Bond," McTighe shared in an Instagram post. "There are so many more stories to be told, but while we wait, celebrate the fact that the show we love is also loved by the BBC and has been guaranteed a long-term future."

He continued, "And meanwhile, what a perfect time to delve into the back catalogue. Scroll through iPlayer, where almost the entire history of the show is laid out, relish the beautifully restored classic Blu-ray box sets (watch the short films on YouTube!) or leaf through a Target novelisation. Go back to the beginning, start the journey over. Binge a Doctor you've never seen before. Meet the Axons, battle the Terileptils, cook with the Kandyman or play chess with Fenric. And know that the Doctor will return. Because, honestly, he will outlive us all."

"As part of securing the next phase of the show for future generations, and in line with the BBC's Charter and Agreement requirements, the BBC will put Doctor Who out to competitive tender this year. Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC and this tender underpins the BBC's continued commitment to Doctor Who ensuring audiences will enjoy the show for years to come," the statement from the BBC read on Wednesday. "After careful consideration, the BBC, Russell T Davies and Bad Wolf have collectively decided not to go ahead with the previously announced Doctor Who Christmas episode. This decision was not taken lightly, and we know it will be disappointing for fans, but in order to set the show up for future series, it was decided that rather than bridge the gap with a one off special, we are choosing to push forward to invest in the long-term future of the show which ensures that when the TARDIS lands once more, it does so in all its glory.

"And so GOODBYE from me to Doctor Who but HELLO to a big new future for the show, as the BBC announces it's putting the show out to tender. As a result, there won't be a Christmas Special – we only cooked that up to guarantee a future when no one knew what would happen, but now we do know, there's no need for it. You'll have to wait a bit longer for new Doctor Who… but you'll be waiting for MORE Doctor Who than a one-off. So it's worth it! For the record: there was no script, I never wrote it, and no actor was ever approached to play the next Doctor. You may disagree; fine, sit in that chair and wait to be proved right. You'll wait a lonnng time 🪑 Now I'm as excited as anyone to see what comes next! Will they keep the theme tune? Will they lose the blue box? Will they bring back the Drahvin?! It's all up for grabs, which is so Doctor Who, exciting and unpredictable and new! Here comes the future, vworp vworp 🌪️," read Davies's Instagram post.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!